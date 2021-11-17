Two killed, four injured in inter-clan clash

SUKKUR: Two people were killed and four others injured on Tuesday in a clash between the Rajper and Brohi clans over the possession of a land in Khairpur. Reports said two men, identified as Haji Muhammad Ali Rajper and Qurban Brohi were killed and four others, identified as Ghulam Shabir Lashari, Ghulam Hussain Lashari, Sajjad Ali Rajper and Bhoral Rajper critically injured in an exchange of fire between Rajper and Brohi clans over the possession of a land in village Sanghar near Akari Area of Khairpur. The Akari Police have taken some members of the both clans into custody to control the situation, while the police also set up a temporary police post and started mediating between both clans to prevent any untoward situation in the future.
