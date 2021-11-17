 
Wednesday November 17, 2021
National

Political leaders inquire after Shujaat

By Our Correspondent
November 17, 2021
LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari, Maryam Nawaz and other prominent political leaders telephoned to inquire about the health of PMLQ President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain while Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz reached the hospital himself where he met Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Salik Hussain MNA.

All the leaders expressed their good wishes for the speedy recovery of Ch Shujaat Hussain while Ch Pervaiz Elahi and Salik Hussain expressed their heartfelt gratitude during their discussions with various leaders.