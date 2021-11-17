Political leaders inquire after Shujaat

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari, Maryam Nawaz and other prominent political leaders telephoned to inquire about the health of PMLQ President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain while Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz reached the hospital himself where he met Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Salik Hussain MNA.
All the leaders expressed their good wishes for the speedy recovery of Ch Shujaat Hussain while Ch Pervaiz Elahi and Salik Hussain expressed their heartfelt gratitude during their discussions with various leaders.
ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing till November 23 in LNG reference against ex-prime...
SHEIKHUPURA: Three students lost their lives and nine others were injured after a train crashed into a college van in...
SUKKUR: A local businessman was shot dead by some unidentified assailants at Tharo Shah in Naushahro Feroze district...
SUKKUR: Two people were killed and four others injured on Tuesday in a clash between the Rajper and Brohi clans over...
SUKKUR: The Sindh Police claimed to have killed an alleged criminal, while the parents of a deceased who was killed in...
KARACHI: The Sindh government, in response to the last week’s order to transferring senior police officers from the...