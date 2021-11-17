Choosing challenge Speaker’s role as honest broker becomes casualty

ISLAMABAD: The course of action of three allies of the PTI will be closely watched in today’s (Wednesday) joint session of the Parliament as the government has gathered courage to convene the sitting to unilaterally pass controversial bills.

The PML-Q, the MQM-P and the GDA have publicly voiced their opposition to the proposed laws providing for the electronic voting machines (EVMs), i-voting for overseas Pakistanis, amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law and other contentious issues. It was because of their estrangement and reservations that the government had abruptly called off Thursday’s joint session. In their absence, the treasury benches were unable to have the requisite numbers to clear the bills.

Confusing signals have emerged from the deliberations presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan with the top leaders of the three coalition components. While federal ministers have claimed that the allies have agreed to support the questionable legislation, some leaders of the constituents of the ruling alliance have articulated the opposite view.

However, later an MQM-P leader declared that his party would go with the government. Once again, National Speaker Asad Qaiser’s role to play an honest broker has become a casualty due to the government’s decision to bulldoze its favourite legislation in the joint session. After the last joint sitting had been hastily deferred, the government had publicly stated that it has asked the Speaker to engage the opposition parties to hammer out a consensus on the pending bills. After that, Asad Qaiser had promptly written a letter to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to kick-start the dialogue process.

In response, the PMLN president made counter-proposals. The matter was left at this stage, stalemated. One more, the official effort proved to be an insincere and empty attempt to involve the opposition. The same has happened several times in more than three years, making a mockery of the Speaker’s assignment. That is why the opposition has mostly not taken Asad Qaiser’s initiative seriously and earnestly for the reason that he doesn’t show any irritation over the government’s decision of ignoring him again and again after prodding him first to play a go-between for implementation of its legislative agenda.

If the government was successful in passing the highly divisive bills in the joint session with the support of its allies, it will become clear that it has earned their backing for now. It may be a one-time support. But if it failed, it will be extremely embarrassed, humiliated and cornered, and will require a long time to come out of such a condition if at all it drove itself out of it.

There is a possibility that the discordant legislation relating to the EVMs and i-voting that has created a political storm may not be moved in the joint session, and only those bills, which do not have any serious political repercussions and ignite little controversy, may be pushed through the Parliament. However, the government has imposed a challenge on itself by convening the joint session of the Parliament. It wants to prove that it has a majority in it and its allies stand with it even now despite the changed situation. Apart from the PMLQ, the MQM-P and the GDA, it will be an uphill task for the PTI to ensure the presence of all its own MPs in the joint sitting. Even some of the PTI members had not turned up in the National Assembly, producing two consecutive defeats at the hands of the opposition parties last week.

By hasty convening of the joint session, the government has also thrown down a gauntlet and asked the opposition to defeat it in the Parliament as it has claimed that it has more numbers than the ruling coalition. On their part, the opposition parties have started making efforts to ensure that all of their members show up at the joint session.

Considering the ruling alliance’s numerical strength in the two houses assemblies together, it has superiority over the opposition, but the edge is not very large and significant. The slipping away of some MPs may tilt the scale.

If the clauses pertaining to the EVMs, i-voting, open ballot in the Senate elections etc, and NAB law amendments allowing its incumbent chairman to be reappointed and continue in office till his successor is chosen as a result of consultations between leaders of the house and opposition were passed by the Parliament, there will be more political tussle and chaos.

The government claims that it is doing the electoral reforms to ensure non-controversial general elections, but this way the future polls will become too conflict-ridden even before their holding because all these initiatives have been rejected by the opposition parties, speaking with one voice.