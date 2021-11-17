GB ex-chief judge’s allegations must be investigated, says PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said on Tuesday the allegations levelled by the former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim against ex-chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar should be investigated and reference regarding execution of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto should also be taken up immediately.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and Information Secretary Shazia Marri told a press conference here the country was being ruled by the incompetent and inexperienced government and they did not care about the inflation stricken poor masses.

Unprecedented price-hike had made the lives of people miserable while weak economy of the country could be a threat to national security. “The government is being run by black and pink magic and it earlier showed cowardice by postponing the joint session meeting,” they said adding that the PTI-led government was afraid to face foreign funding case.

He said the PPP would celebrate the Youm-e-Tasees (foundation day) in Peshawar on Nov 30 and the PPP had submitted an application for seeking permission to hold the event, but regrettably it had not been given permission yet by the deputy commissioner.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would visit Naushera on Nov 19 where he would attend a reception given by Pervez Khattak’s nephew. He said that out of 191 countries, only 20 countries were using electronic voting machines in which nine countries recently banned their use. Election Commission of Pakistan is responsible for holding elections in the country.

PPP Information Secretary Shazia Marri said Election Commission of Pakistan had also raised 37 reservations on the use of EVMs, on which the ruling party ministers threatened the Election Commission of Pakistan of setting it ablaze.