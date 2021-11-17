Saqib Nisar should also submit affidavit: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that higher judiciary should investigate claims of former Chief Judge (CJ) of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim.
Former prime minister Abbasi, while talking to media persons, said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was only after Nawaz Sharif and the PMLN supremo and his daughter were convicted in a case in which they were not even named.
He further said that as per claims of former chief judge, the matters have reached so low that Saqib Nisar even tried to influence bail proceeding of PMLN leadership. He said that like Rana Shamim, former CJP Saqib Nisar should also submit an affidavit and give record.
He said that allegations have been leveled against a former chief justice. If a chief justice doesn’t clears his name then who will trust on courts, he questioned. The PMLN leader added that this is a test for judiciary as allegation have been leveled against former Chief Justice of Pakistan.
