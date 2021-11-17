Auctioning of Nawaz’s properties barred

LAHORE: The Board of Revenue (BoR) Punjab Tuesday granted stay and barred the authorities concerned from auctioning properties of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference verdict implementation.

An accountability court had imposed a liability of eight million pounds on Nawaz Sharif in the reference, and later on directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to auction the properties of Nawaz Sharif and recover the amount.

However, the revenue judge ordered Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rashid and Assistant Commissioner Cantonment on Tuesday not to auction the properties till the further orders.

According to the documents, available with The News, “The auction of a property, known as 135-Upper Mall Lahore, situated in Mouza Mian Mir, tehsil Cantonment Lahore was scheduled to be held on Friday, Nov 19, 2021 at 10am at the compound of the Assistant Commissioner’s office.”

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) MPA Mirza Javed Tuesday submitted a copy of the stay order, issued by the FBR, to the deputy commissioner. The restraining order came a day after the BoR Punjab pasted a notice at Nawaz Sharif’s Jati Umra residence about the auction of his property.

The notice said the process of auction of his property would be held on Nov 19 in connection with recovery of £8 million fine imposed on him by the accountability courts in NAB references.

A few months ago, on May 20, 2021, 88 kanals and four marlas of land belonging to PMLN supremo was auctioned at Sheikhupura’s Municipal Hall, following the order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), which had thrown out the petitions, filed by Nawaz and others against the auction.