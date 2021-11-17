Govt hikes GST on CNG by Rs10.5 per kg

A representative image.

LAHORE: In addition to multiplying prices of petroleum products in recent weeks, the federal government has dropped another bombshell on commuters by enhancing the General Sales Tax on CNG, jacking up its price by Rs10.5 per kg.

According to the Federal Board of Revenue, a notification in this connection has been issued while exercising the powers conferred by sub-section (8) of Section 3 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, doubling the GST rate on CNG.

The All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) has decried the notification of the government in this regard, saying at a time when Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) rates are all-time high and gas prices have skyrocketed due to a historic rise in the value of the dollar, raising taxes is a very unfair and unjustified move. Since September this year, the price of CNG has been increased by whopping 33.33 per cent or Rs50 per kg.