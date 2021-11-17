13 sales points set up for subsidised sugar

PESHAWAR: The district administration has setup 13 sales points to provide sugar on subsidized rates of Rs90 kg.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, provincial Food Minister Atif Khan is personally monitoring the situation and disbursement of sugar quota to all districts.

He directed the district administrations to make sure availability of subsidized sugar to public without facing any hardship.

The provincial minister said that crackdown has been launched against black marketing and hoarders of sugar across the province.

Three smugglers arrested: The personnel of Chamkani police station here on Tuesday foiled an attempt of narcotics smuggling to Punjab through a passenger van and arrested three smugglers during intelligence based operation.