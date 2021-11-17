PIC to conduct research for prevention of heart diseases

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in collaboration with Houston Methodist Hospital USA and London School of Economics would gather a database of cardiac patients to ascertain the reason for different heart diseases and bring improvement in the treatment.

A function to this effect was held at PIC where Chief Executive and Medical Director of the hospital Dr Shahkar Ahmad Shah said that the PIC is a state-of- the-art hospital equipped with the latest technology and facilities.

He said that the hospitals had carried out thousands of successful heart surgeries in one year, which is evident of its best performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Khuram Nasir of Houston Methodist Hospital USA said that with the support of PIC they would compile a database of heart patients that would help bring improvement in heart-related surgeries.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra appreciated the performance of PIC and said that thousands of people from across the country come to Peshawar to avail heart surgeries from PIC.

He said PIC is at the top of the list of hospitals where people get free treatment under Sehat Insaf Card facility.