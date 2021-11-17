Asfandyar asks PTI leaders to face facts

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had launched vicious propaganda against the straightforward judges to get desired verdicts.

Reacting to the statement on oath by a former judge of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana M. Shamim, the ANP chief said that PTI leaders used to target the judiciary and other constitutional institutions after the facts or proofs come to limelight.

In a statement issued from the Bacha Khan Markaz, the party’s main secretariat, he said that an honourable and upright judge of the Supreme Court was victimised through presidential references for delivering a fair judgment in the Faizabad sit-in case.

He said that they always respected the courts and the PTI should also face the facts.

“This is the third witness inside the judiciary, who spoke the truth and the facts about the conspiracies hatched at that time against certain political leaders,” the nationalist leader said, adding that still the PTI rulers and their ‘selectors’ were not held responsible for the present mess.

He said the ex-CJP used the judiciary and now the time had come for the judges to restore its lost prestige and trust of the people in courts.

Asfandyar Wali Khan said that they stood with justice, rule of law, the supremacy of constitution and parliament and true democracy to put the country on the track to development and prosperity.