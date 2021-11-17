Three people killed in Dir over land dispute

TIMERGARA: Three persons were killed while two others sustained injuries in firing between two groups over a land dispute at Nagri Bala area of Talash here late on Tuesday.

Police and sources in Rescue 1122 officials said that Shamshad, son of Muhammad Khan, and Abdar Khan, son of Wahdat Khan, two cousins both residents of Nagri Bala Talash had a land dispute which resulted in the firing between the two rival groups.

As a result ,Abdar Khan, son of Wahdat Khan, and Habib un Nabi, son of Abdar Khan, were killed on the spot whereas Sultan Zeb and Sultan Nabi, son of Abdar Khan, sustained injuries.

The rescue 1122 teams shifted the dead bodies to Category D Hospital in Shamshi Khan while the two injured Sultan Zeb and Sultan Nabi were rushed to DHQ Hospital Timergara where Sultan Nabi succumbed to his injuries. Abdurrahman, spokesman for Lower Dir Rescue 1122, confirmed the incident to this scribe.