Lawyers in Mansehra want vacant posts of judges filled

MANSEHRA: The district bar association on Tuesday demanded of the Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan to fill the posts of four judges lying vacant since long.

“Currently four posts of judges, two of them of the additional sessions judges, are lying vacant,” Bilal Khan, the president of the Mansehra District Bar Association, told reporters after the general body meeting.

The senior lawyers, including Shahjehan Khan Swati, Hafiz Naseem Khan and Munir Hussain Lughmani had moved the resolution, seeking immediate posting of judges on the vacant posts.

“We are concerned that PHC is going to abolish the additional sessions judges’ post as it transferred one of the four sessions judges, Ali Asghar Shah, and ordered distribution of his court’s around 600 pending cases in other subordinate courts, which is unacceptable to us at any cost,” Bilal maintained.

The president of the district bar said that the lawyers and litigants and even judges were suffering because of the congestion on the court premises as the groundbreaking of the judicial complex was performed in 2010 but work was suspended since then.

“The chief justice had assured a group of senior lawyers earlier this year that execution of the judicial complex would be initiated in August, but to no avail,” Bilal added.