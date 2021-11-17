Faculty members, staff of HU stage protest

MANSEHRA: The faculty members and other staff of the Hazara University on Tuesday observed a black day to protest against the suspension of funds to universities by the government.

“Since the government stopped the allocation of funds to Universities the employees are deprived of the increase in their salaries and payments of allowances,” Ijaz Shah told the Hazara University Academic Staff Association’s meeting.

The employees tied the black armband the entire day in protest against the suspension of the funds.

Ijaz Shah said that the universities were a great source of higher education in the province but the government was ignoring them as compared to the other public sector departments.

“The government has been forcing the administrations of universities in the province to increase salaries of their employees on their own, pushing these higher education institutions to enhance the fee,” he said.

Hazara University Vice-Chancellor Dr Jamil Ahmad met the protesters and assured them to ensure their increase.