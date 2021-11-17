Muqam says PTI has set worst example of bad governance

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial president Amir Muqam on Tuesday said that ‘selected’ rulers had set the worst example of bad governance and mismanagement, ruining every sector and institution during the past three years.

Addressing a public meeting at Rashakai near here, he said the government had mortgaged the country with the International Monetary Fund and World Bank by taking huge loans but the economic meltdown was continuing unabated.

On this occasion, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf local activist Saleem Mujahid along with family members and scores of his supporters quit PTI and announced joining the PMLN.

Member Provincial Assembly and PMLN spokesman Ikhtiar Wali Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

Amir Muqam said that packing the PTI government and holding fair and transparent general elections was the only panacea to the prevailing crisis.

“The sooner the masses get rid of the PTI fake government, the better it is for the country and the nation,” the PMLN leader said, adding that the rulers had failed in controlling inflation and poverty.

He said the poor were unable to afford food and send their children to schools, adding that the PTI government had failed to fulfil its tall promises.

He said that the country and nation were prosperous until 2018 as the PMLN had started mega development projects in all sectors during its tenure.

“There was adequate electricity, terrorism ended, the economy was booming, poverty was ending, the gas too became available and people were getting employment,” he said and added the incumbent government rendered millions of people jobless instead.

Amir Muqam also said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was not a movement of political parties but a mass agitation against the incompetent rulers to send them home as soon as possible.

He claimed that the PMLN was the only party capable of steering the country and nation out of the prevailing morass and put them on the track to development and prosperity.