University teachers observe ‘black day’

PESHAWAR: Teachers in different universities of the province on Tuesday observed a ‘black day’ to press the government to ensure provision of increased salaries to the university employees.

Federation of All Pakistan Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) had given a call for the black day. A representative of the FAPUASA said they would convene a general body meeting of all the teachers’ associations of all the public sector universities in University of Malakand if the government failed to accept their demand within seven days.

Future lines of action would be worked out in the general body meeting, said Dr Sadiq Ali, general secretary of FAPUASA.

The teachers on Tuesday fastened black ribbons on their arms to show their concern over the non-payment of increased salaries to the teachers. The teachers in various universities also staged protest demonstrations.

The protesters were holding placards and banners inscribed with their demands. The speakers threatened to launch a massive protest campaign if the government failed to ensure provision of the increased salaries to the teachers and other employees of the universities.

Meanwhile, the faculty members and other staff of the Hazara University observed a black day to protest against the suspension of funds to universities by the government.

“Since the government stopped the allocation of funds to Universities the employees are deprived of the increase in their salaries and payments of allowances,” said Ijaz Shah, the president of Hazara University Academic Staff Association.

Ijaz Shah said that the universities were a great source of higher education in the province but the government was ignoring them as compared to the other public sector departments.

“The government has been forcing the administrations of universities in the province to increase salaries of their employees on their own, pushing these higher education institutions to enhance the fee,” he said. Hazara University Vice-Chancellor Dr Jamil Ahmad met the protesters and assured them to ensure their increase.