Khateebs’ monthly salary up to Rs21,000

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday directed the Auqaf Department to increase the monthly salaries of khateebs from Rs8,000 per month to Rs21, 000 per month and issue a formal notification to this effect within 15 days.

He ordered the Elementary & Secondary Education Department to immediately repatriate all the teaching staff working against administrative posts in other departments on a deputation basis and post out all such teachers to schools within one week.

Mahmood Khan issued the directives while speaking at the first quarter review meeting of provincial Annual development plan (ADP) 2021-22 chaired by the chief minister, said a handout.

Provincial cabinet members Shahram Khan Tarakai, Taimur Salim Jhagra, Riaz Khan, administrative secretaries and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The participants were given a detailed briefing on the overall situation of allocation, release and utilization of funds during the first quarter of the current financial year.

The officials told the chief minister that there was an improvement in the utilization of development funds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa owing to the release of amounts at the very beginning of the financial year.

The meeting was informed that a total of 2,280 projects having a total cost of 1,713 billion rupees had been reflected in the ADP of the current financial year with an allocation of Rs210 billion.

It was informed that 219 High Priority Projects worth Rs331 billion have been identified out of the total developmental portfolio which would be completed during the next two years.

During the first quarter of the current financial year, the transport sector remained on top of the list with 74 per cent fund utilization followed by the road sector with 67 per cent fund utilization and the energy sector with 61 per cent fund utilization.

The chief minister expressed dissatisfaction at the approval status of new projects.

He directed all the departments to get the PC-Is of respective projects cleared from the relevant forums by the end of this month.

The meeting discussed threadbare matters related to introducing reforms in the overall tendering process for developmental projects, and it was decided to constitute a committee headed by the finance minister, and the chief minister directed the committee to come up with workable proposals within 15 days.