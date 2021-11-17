New block of school inaugurated

TANK: With special support of the sector headquarters (FC), South, and 25 Sindh Regiment of Pakistan Army, a new block comprising two new state-of-the-art classrooms was inaugurated at Ghundi Sheikhan High School, a far-flung area of the merged sub-division, Jandola.

Sector Commander, South, Brig Naiknam Muhammad Baig formally inaugurated the new block at the school.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by 25 Sindh Regiment Lt Colonel Sher Alam Khan, elders, students, teachers and local journalists.

Addressing the ceremony, the Sector Commander South said that Pakistan Army and FC South were giving special attention to sports and educational activities along with the restoration of peace in the areas. He said the initiative aims at facilitating students of far-flung areas of government schools.