Alleged land grabbers arrested

MANSEHRA: The police arrested an alleged land grabber, who had occupied the land of a farmer and threatened him with dire consequence if he approached the police, officials said on Tuesday.
Habibur Rehman lodged his first information report with the police stating that Muhammad Nazir had forcibly occupied his land and built a temporary structure there.
The SHO Pulrah Police Station along with a contingent of the police raided the house of the accused and arrested him.
District Police Officer Sajjad Khan after assuming his office last month launched a crackdown against the land grabbers and so far many of them were arrested and properties and land occupied by them were retrieved and handed over to their respective owners.
Meanwhile, the traders in Shinkiari threatened to observe a shutter down strike if the ongoing day-long power outages in the garb of maintenance was not stopped.
