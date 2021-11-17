Students protest increasing incidents of sexual harassment

PESHAWAR: The students of the University of Peshawar Tuesday staged a protest demonstration against the increasing incidents of sexual harassment and use and availability of drugs on campuses.

The protest rally was organised by Islami Jamiat-i-Talaba. Asfandyar Rabbani, president Islami Jamiat-i- Talaba, University of Peshawar, led the protest rally, which started from the new

academic block and culminated outside Khyber Medical College.

The protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against harassment and drugs. The speakers on the occasion urged the university administration to take strict action against those involved in harassment and use and peddling of drugs.