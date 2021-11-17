Iesco’s ‘maintenance’ plays on nerves of Pindiites

Rawalpindi : The residents of all city and cantonment board areas are continuously suffering from prolonged power outages for over three weeks. The traders are also suffering due to prolonged power shutdowns in the name of maintenance work, thanks to Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) which has badly failed to provide electricity to its consumers not only in summer but also in winter.

On the other hand, Iesco claimed that maintenance work was necessary to provide an uninterrupted power supply to consumers.

But, consumers of Rawalpindi and Islamabad faced frequent power outages of 10 to 12 hours in the summer season in May, June, July, August, and September 2021. Major faults developed in all transformers, feeders, and supply lines, and consumers faced even 20-hours long power blackout. What is the result of maintenance work and why Iesco failed to provide power supply to its consumers in the summer season, consumers have questioned. “We faced 10 to 12 hours power outages in summer season and 6 to 8 hours power blackouts in winter season in the name of maintenance work,” consumers strongly denounced the tricks of the concerned authority.

Iesco Spokesman Raja Asim Nazir told ‘The News’ that they were observing power shutdowns in all areas on alternative days. Every locality is facing power outages twice a week due to power shutdowns, he claimed. It is necessary to continue maintenance work to provide uninterrupted power supply in all areas in summer and winter, he said. He said that maintenance work would continue till the end of December 2021.

The performance of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) stands exposed as the electricity system of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad is playing on the nerves of the consumers who have to brave prolonged power outages, fluctuations, tripping, and low voltage in both summer and winter seasons.