Saving lives of children born prematurely stressed

Islamabad: The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) calls for accelerated efforts to save precious lives of children born prematurely as World Prematurity Day (WCD) is commemorated today (Wednesday).

The theme this year is, Zero Separation Act now! Keep parents and babies born too soon together. In Pakistan, where preterm birth is one of the three leading causes for neonatal mortality and accounts for more than one third of all deaths in new-borns, UNICEF is collaborating with the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination and provincial health departments to established Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC) units in health facilities across the country to save lives of children born too soon.

“Scaling up Kangaroo Mother Care in health facilities across Pakistan, is a cost-effective intervention to save preterm infants,” said Aida Girma, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan.