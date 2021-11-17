Babar and Malik join team in Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD: Captain Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik have arrived in Dhaka from Dubai days ahead of the start of the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh.
The series gets under way from November 19. “Both the players who stayed back in Dubai following the World Cup campaign have reached Dhaka on Tuesday,” one of the team officials said.
The two underwent Covid-19 tests. “After receiving negative reports, the duo will be available for training from Wednesday.”
Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan has regained full fitness and was part of the training session at the Mirpur Cricket Academy.
“Players stayed busy training for three hours in which they batted, bowled, fielded and were seen engaged in physical exercise.”
