Bangladesh announce squad for Pakistan T20s

DHAKA: Bangladesh will rest batsman Mushfiqur Rahim for the three-match Twenty20 international series against Pakistan starting in Dhaka on Friday.

Mushfiqur was under fire for his below-par performance in the recent Twenty20 World Cup, having scored just one half-century in eight matches.

Bangladesh had a dismal tournament, where they lost to Scotland in the qualifiers and failed to win a single game in the Super-12 phase.

They were forced to make at least six changes to the squad for the upcoming series, with all-rounders Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin ruled out due to injury.

Batsmen Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar have been dropped for the series against the World Cup semi-finalists, as well as fast bowler Rubel Hossain.

Those recalled to the side include batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto and leg spinner Aminul Islam Biplob.

There were also maiden T20 call-ups for Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Akbar Ali — a wicketkeeper — batsmen Saif Hassan and Yasir Ali Chowdhury, and pace bowler Shohidul Islam.

Mahmudullah Riyad was retained as captain despite the poor World Cup performance.

The second and third Twenty20 internationals against Bangladesh will be held on November 20 and 22 in Dhaka.

The matches will be day-night games, with fans returning to the gallery in Bangladesh for the first time since March 2020.

Pakistan will also play two Test matches during their visit to Bangladesh.

Squad: Mahmudullah Riyad (captain), Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali, Shohidul Islam, Akbar Ali.