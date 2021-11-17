Without basics

In Pakistan inflation has made lives of people difficult. Many people are unemployed and others have to get multiple jobs to feed their families. Pakistan’s inflation rate stood at 9.7 percent in 2020, and is 9.2 percent in 2021. People are unable to send their children to school and can barely meet their necessary expenses of rent and transport either. The PTI government should be sensitive to people’s problems and should work to reduce the prices of basic commodities.
Shehzad Sakim
Karki
