Someone’s due

Fresh aspirants of the Civil Superior Services (CSS) face tremendous barriers. Several CSS qualifiers re-attempt the CSS exams in hopes of being allotted their preferred group. This is unfair to the aspirants. Recently, an already employed CSS qualifier topped the CSS-2020 exams. She first qualified the exams in 2012 but was not allocated to the group of her choice. She appeared again in 2015 and then 2020 and finally got allocated in her desired cadre.
Such candidates go through the whole process only to resign, leaving their posts vacant. There should be a separate procedure for those qualified and already working aspirants to get their desired groups. The government should make policies for conducting internal departmental examination to relocate the qualified CSS aspirants according to their priority instead of allowing them to reappear in the CSS exams, knowing that it would create a trouble for new aspirants.
Muhammad Issa Khan Balti
Gamba Skardu
