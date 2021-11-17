In October, the Pakistani currency hit an all-time low of around Rs175 against the US dollar. The value of the rupee has been decreasing consistently for months now. This means that paying back loans will be a huge challenge for Pakistan. But the question is: who is responsible for this situation?

Looking at statistics, one thinks that the responsibility lies on the shoulders of all people. A number of people consume foreign products merely to show off their wealth. Doing so leads to an increase in the value of the dollar as wealth flows out of the country. This compels the government to increase the supply of rupee, so its value falls. The government should make incentives for the people to purchase and consume more Pakistani products. This will bring a rapid growth in the country’s revenue, and can help the value of rupee increase.

Abu Bakar Usman

Islamabad