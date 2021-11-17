Development denied

I am a student of FA second-year in Government Degree College Memon Goth, Malir. The college looks more a hunting place than an educational institution. There are hardly any teachers in the college, and those who do come are irregular. The pitiable scenario can be understood by the fact that the college has only two teachers for all arts subjects, which is itself a broad and diverse group. I was forced to study for my first year in the same manner – without proper attention, consulting Google, YouTube, and the library.

I have visited the principal's office several times in this regard – but to no avail. It was then declared that colleges in Sindh were facing a shortage of teachers due to the suspension of the Provincial Public Service Commission on the Sindh High Court's orders. There are over 300 colleges in the province, and a number of teaching posts are vacant. As the situation stands, there is an alternate option that should be considered to facilitate students. The government should hire interns for seven months. This way the students won’t suffer as the SPCS and the Sindh High Court figure out what to do.

Asif Murad Umrani

Karachi