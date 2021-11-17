Consumers first

This refers to the editorial ‘Gas crisis’ (November 15). There was no shortage of gas in DHA Phase 8 till around early 2019. For the last two years, however, residents are being subjected to sudden and long disruptions in the supply of gas. Strangely enough, there is no gas crisis in some areas of the city, notably in PECHS and other posh localities of Karachi.
It is suggested that during winters, gas supplies to CNG stations be curbed. The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) would not agree to do that, because doing so would deprive it of a good portion of its earnings. If the crisis cannot be managed in any way, the SSGC should at least inform consumers before disruption in gas supply. As things stand, it is frustrating to find cold water coming out of hot water taps in the mornings, because of unscheduled gas disruptions.
Shakir Lakhani
Karachi
