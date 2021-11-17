Once again the government is set for a joint session during which a vote will be taken on the issue of EVMs and other related matters regarding electoral reform. The session is a crucial one for the ruling party and the opposition both. There have been some doubts as to whether the allies have begun to distance themselves from the PTI and may choose not to vote in favour of the EVM motion, as happened when two other votes on private member bills were cast in the assembly. The opposition, of course, has said it will vote against the EVMs and online voting for overseas Pakistanis and other such 'reform' issues.

This may well be a bit of a moment of reckoning for the government and the opposition – in the sense that it will give full proof of the degree of loyalty and the numbers the government has with it at the moment, and where the opposition really stands beyond all the words at rallies and pressers. There has even been conjecture that the ruling party's own members may be sceptical of voting on the EVM issue and have their own reservations. This is something that has to be seen in a time of growing political chaos and political controversy – added to by revelations involving the judiciary and the question of attempts to win over verdicts in specific cases. But for the joint session for now the question is that of the alliance and the degree of loyalty to the PTI, which has seen to be till now rather cool with its allies – until the pressure heightens.

In these circumstances, the joint session of parliament will vote on what is possibly one of the most important issues as far as the next general election goes – given the possible consequences of such legislation. What the impact developments elsewhere in the country have on this and on perceptions regarding the government and the opposition are also something the people will be keeping a close eye on. There is every possibility that we will see fierce opposition from across the aisle, with the PPP and PML-N leaders meeting ahead of the joint session to discuss their strategies. Both Bilawal Bhutto and Shahbaz Sharif strongly oppose the EVMs and have voiced their opinion in public on more than one occasion. For the government then this is a crucial test of strength. The new controversy that has broken out does not come at a good time. But so far the government has its majority in parliament and what is to be seen now is if it is able to retain this majority when it comes to a matter that is obviously close to the heart of the prime minister and on which he may have pinned many hopes.