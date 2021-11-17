EPCL joins WEF anti-plastic drive

KARACHI: Engro Polymer & Chemicals (EPCL) has become the first affiliate member from Pakistan to join the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP), as part of its sustainability efforts to promote circular economy and contribute to achieving zero plastics waste, it said on Tuesday.

“By leveraging the GPAP platform, EPCL will be able to forge national and international partnerships, learn from global best practices and lead circular plastics initiatives to help overcome the plastic pollution challenge in Pakistan,” the company said in a statement.

In May 2021, EPCL had announced its plans to establish a Circular Plastics Institute (CPI), a not-for-profit think-tank, to promote research and development in Pakistan’s circular plastics economy. “The CPI is expected to undertake research on municipal solid waste management, with a focus on plastics. It will be capable of advising legislation and policy to help Pakistan achieve its global commitments of a zero-waste future by 2030.”

Jahangir Piracha, CEO EPCL, said as a responsible company, EPCL was actively pursuing three sustainability streams, including carbon reduction/offsetting, water conservation and circular plastics.