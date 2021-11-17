KE installs ‘Black Start’ facility

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) implemented a ‘Black Start’ capability for the first time in their generation fleet at the Korangi Power Complex (KPC), which is expected to generate 247 MW of electricity for Karachi and curb unexpected black outs, a statement said on Tuesday.

The facility augments KE’s ability to secure power supply against unexpected large-scale outages, allowing power plants to go from shutdown mode to generating power without any assistance from the external power grid, making the utility self-sufficient in restoring power in case of black outs.

KE’s generation team tested the power plant on October 28th & 29th under varying operational scenarios and fuel selection. Once the Black Start was achieved, KE was able to transmit the power to energize 220KV transmission lines. This indicates technical preparedness to export power to a network facing black out.