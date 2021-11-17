Gold rate drops Rs1,350/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs1,350 per tola on Tuesday.

According to the data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs124,850 per tola.

Similarly, 10 gram gold rate dropped by Rs1,157 to Rs107,039. In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $11 to $1,874 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,480 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood same at Rs1,268.86. Local jewelers said prices in the local market remained lower by Rs4,000 per tola as compared to the rates in Dubai gold market.