Abundant uncertainties

LAHORE: We are living in uncertain times, as there is confusion on rupee value, International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), inflation, food prices and on almost all macroeconomic indicators.

Prices in general remain volatile as the rupee continues to lose value. In fact, the Pakistani currency is now dependent on foreign loans to keep its value stable.

Ever-increasing imports are eating up the foreign loans in no time, putting pressure on the local currency. Imports are increasing at a much higher rate compared to exports.

On top of that, foreign loans are adding to our debt, which must be serviced. We have added a regular foreign loan in our system in the shape of foreign deposits of expat Pakistanis.

On these deposits, the central bank pays double the normal interest it pays on foreign loans. We are creating a huge liability at unbearable markup. All these factors keep the rupee weak.

The contention that higher dollar value would curb imports has not worked. Even high duties and higher L/C margins failed to curb imports significantly.

Decline in rupee value has made the import of petroleum products highly expensive. Rising global crude oil rates and lower rupee value have made imports very expensive.

This is a necessary import that cannot be curbed. Edible oil is another necessary import that has seen its prices soaring because of lower rupee value and higher global edible oil rates.

That is not all, the raw commodities mostly consumed as industrial raw materials in Pakistan have more than doubled and the impact on prices has quadrupled because of rupee devaluation and the import levies. Similarly, the import of luxury items has also seen phenomenal rise in rates.

We cannot control the global commodity rates or the supply chain disruption. The only tool under our domain is the Pakistani currency.

Adopting policies to enhance the rupee value is the only option left with the planners who have unfortunately left the rupee at the mercy of market forces that also include manipulators and speculators.

Prices would stabilise if the rupee were stabilised as we import two times more than our exports and most of it is for local consumption. Our neighbouring countries are also facing the brunt of high global commodity rates, supply chain disruption and high freight charges.

The prices have also increased in these economies to absorb the high commodity rates. But they have an advantage over us as their currencies are relatively stable.

Pakistan is the only one in the region witnessing the multiplier impact of lower currency value. Price hikes in currency stable economies remain tolerable.

Price hike in Pakistan is partly due to rupee devaluation and mostly due to absence of government writ. The retail prices are increased disproportionate to the impact of rupee devaluation or increase in cost of doing business.

The notion that devaluation increases exports has proved wrong in numerous economies including Pakistan. India and Bangladesh increased their exports on stable currencies.

In fact, there were some years when the Indian currency appreciated, and its exports continued to increase. Exports depend upon the government policies.

The cost of doing business must be lowered to boost exports. In Pakistan, corruption is the highest cost borne by the exporters.

They have to grease the palm of officials at every stage from production to the customs to ensure smooth operations. These expenses are factored in the cost.

The exporters instead of demanding curb on bribes press the government for subsidies. If we analyse the costs, the wages are lowest in Pakistan only comparable with Bangladesh.

The land cost is the lowest, the water charges are the lowest and producing steam is cheaper than competing economies. Only the energy and power rates are higher.

However, the power rates are now at par with competing economies for most exporters. Still, they find it hard to compete globally. It is because the amounts spent on corrupt practices are high.

The IMF programme has been in limbo for a long time and that has created uncertainty in the business circles. The implication of the failure to strike an accord with the IMF would be numerous, including drying up of foreign funding, which would put pressure on the rupee.

Inflation is the outcome of rupee devaluation to some extent, but it is mostly due to the inability of this government to control undue expenses. The private sector takes loans to create jobs and wealth.

This government takes five to six times more loans for balancing its budget, financing mostly the non-development expenses.

Making CPEC fully operational is the only viable hope for economic revival. This programme has been slowed down perhaps on dictates of some foreign powers.