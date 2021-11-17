EDB chief sees auto industry doubling output by 2026

KARACHI: Engineering Development Board (EDB) Chairman Almas Hyder has said that around eight million vehicles in different categories – such as passenger cars and two-wheelers, would be produced annually by the year 2026.

It would approximately be more than double to what the auto industry has been producing at the moment. The two-wheel segment targets three million motorcycles to be produced during the ongoing fiscal year.

The industry has just once crossed the 300,000-mark in the four-wheel passenger cars’ segment in 2018. “The new auto policy has a strong focus on export as well as capacity enhancement of the industry,” said the chairman at an annual dinner of Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM). The policy, according to Hyder, would increase two-wheel (motorcycle) production nearly three-fold to seven million bikes from approximately 2.5 million recorded in fiscal year 2021, which is so far the highest ever sales in the segment.

He added that the policy would also jack up production of passenger cars to 600,000 in four wheelers. In fiscal year 2021, car sales stood at 238,000. However, the all-time high car sales were recorded in 2018 at 329,000 cars. He expects tractor sales to double from 50,000 units presently to over 100,000 in 2026.

Meanwhile, PAAPAM announced that the 19th edition of Pakistan Auto Show is going to be held at Karachi Expo Centre from January 21-23. “The auto show is a very important opportunity for local companies and businesses in Pakistan to showcase their capabilities,” said Zain Shariq, Convener of PAS 2022.

He added that the auto show reflects the level of engineering that’s being undertaken in Pakistan and how it is adding value to the local manufacturing industry, hence a good avenue for our consumers and policymakers to witness local development.

Zain added that a strong showcase of diverse models is expected at the show since a large number of new entrants have entered the market.