NAB reply sought on Hashmi’s acquittal plea

LAHORE:An accountability court on Tuesday sought reply from the National Accountability Bureau till November 24 on an acquittal application moved by Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) former Chairman Asif Hashmi in illegal appointments case. The NAB accused Hashmi of making illegal appointments in the educational institutes of ETPB. The ETPB former chairman is facing three corruption cases in NAB for illegal investments of Rs985.56 million in stock exchange and making 716 illegal appointments. Besides, Hashmi is also facing a case in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in which he is accused of selling ETPB land to Defence Housing Authority at cheap rates.
LAHORE:Nearly 3,000 Sikh pilgrims from India will enter Pakistan via Wagha border on Wednesday to attend the 552nd...
LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar Tuesday awarded Allama Iqbal Award to Mushaal Mullick, wife of Kashmiri...
LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited Infrastructure Development Authority, Punjab office in...
LAHORE: An 18-year-old girl was killed by her cousin in Harbanspura area on Tuesday. The accused Tahir and Zahid, who...
LAHORE: Punjab Environment Protection Department has asked Federal Investigation Agency to take action against those...
LAHORE: Punjab University Department of Political Science’s Assistant Professor Shabbir Ahmad Khan has successfully...