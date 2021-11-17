NAB reply sought on Hashmi’s acquittal plea

LAHORE:An accountability court on Tuesday sought reply from the National Accountability Bureau till November 24 on an acquittal application moved by Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) former Chairman Asif Hashmi in illegal appointments case. The NAB accused Hashmi of making illegal appointments in the educational institutes of ETPB. The ETPB former chairman is facing three corruption cases in NAB for illegal investments of Rs985.56 million in stock exchange and making 716 illegal appointments. Besides, Hashmi is also facing a case in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in which he is accused of selling ETPB land to Defence Housing Authority at cheap rates.