Girl killed by cousin

LAHORE: An 18-year-old girl was killed by her cousin in Harbanspura area on Tuesday. The accused Tahir and Zahid, who happened to be cousins of murdered girl, confessed to committing the crime and were taken into custody on contradictory statements. As per Zahid, he had accidentally fired a bullet which hit Bismah in the eye and she died on the spot.

Earlier, it was reported that Bismah along with Tahir came to her uncle's house in Harbanspura where unknown assailants opened fire on her near the house. A fire hit Bismah's eye and she died on the spot while the accused fled from the scene. Police arrested Tahir and Zahid and shifted the body to the morgue.

Four held: Investigation police arrested four persons on charges of killing an office-bearer of the Cable Operators Union. Victim Shaukat Ali, general of secretary of the union, was kidnapped from the Badami Bagh area a few days ago and killed allegedly by a man, Imtiaz Ali. Imtiaz Ali’s wife told police that her husband lived in Saudi Arabia and she developed illicit relationship with the victim.

Meanwhile, Shaukat Ali also developed illicit relations with her two daughters. Shaukat got angry when he came to know that one of her daughters was married to a man named Kashif and started harassing them with various tactics due to which they moved from Lahore to Pasrur. A few days ago, Kashif Ali received immoral videos and pictures of his wife. Shaukat Ali went to Pasrur on November 9 with divorce papers of Kashif which hurt Rubina and her other family members. On the day of the incident, Imtiaz Ali killed Shaukat Ali by hitting him on the head with a hammer and dumped his body in a nearby canal. A case of murder was registered against unidentified accused in Pasrur Sadr police station. The accused, Imtiaz Ali, his wife, Kashif and his wife, were in police custody.

Three arrested: CIA police arrested three criminals involved in the murder of two innocent children. The accused were identified as Shahbaz, Imtiaz and Ijaz. The accused had shot at Rida and her husband Akhtar, as a result they got injuries and their two children Atif, 3, and Mahnoor, 3, died on the spot. The accused had gone into hiding after the double murder.

Meanwhile, Factory Area police arrested two drug pushers and recovered 1kg charas and 62 bottles of liquor from them. The drug pushers were identified as Ejaz and Danish.

Found dead: A 28-year old man was mysteriously killed in the Nawankot area on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Amir Abbas, a resident of Nawankot. Doctors suspected that the victim had died of eating something poisonous, while relatives said that Amir used ice and had a quarrel with his in-laws over it. Police shifted the body to morgue.

Killed: A drug-pusher was killed by his own accomplices in the Badami Bagh area on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Khalid Khan. Police removed the body to the morgue.