Polish forces fire tear gas at migrants on Belarus border

Sokolka, Poland: Polish forces fired tear gas and deployed water cannons against stone-throwing migrants trying to cross the border from Belarus on Tuesday, as Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko claimed he wanted to avoid a "confrontation".

Polish border guards estimate up to 4,000 migrants are currently camped out along the border between Poland and Belarus in increasingly dire conditions and freezing temperatures. Western powers accuse Belarus of orchestrating the crisis, possibly with the backing of Russia, by luring migrants to the border to sow division in the EU -- claims denied by Minsk and Moscow. A standoff near the Bruzgi-Kuznica border crossing on the EU’s eastern frontier began last week when hundreds of migrants gathered there.

"Migrants attacked our soldiers and officers with rocks and are trying to destroy the fence and cross into Poland," Poland’s defence ministry said on Tuesday, tweeting a video showing apparent clashes at the border.