Blinken looks to show Africa commitment as crises call out

Nairobi: Antony Blinken was heading on Tuesday on his first trip as secretary of state to sub-Saharan Africa, hoping to demonstrate a broad commitment focused on democracy and climate change even as crises in Ethiopia and Sudan put security front and centre.
The top US diplomat will travel through Saturday to three countries seen as key to President Joe Biden’s Africa strategy -- first Kenya, one of America’s most longstanding allies in a region where China has made inroads, followed by Nigeria, the continent’s most populous nation, and then Senegal, a beacon of democratic stability.
