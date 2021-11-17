Six injured in oil refinery pipeline fire

Half a dozen people suffered injuries after a fire broke out in an underground line of an oil refinery in Korangi’s Mehran Town on the night between Monday and Tuesday.
Four nearby houses, a car and an excavator were also damaged in the blaze. Residents were evacuated from their homes. The injured were taken to the burns ward of Civil Hospital and Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.
