Wednesday November 17, 2021
Karachi

Six injured in oil refinery pipeline fire

By Our Correspondent
November 17, 2021
Half a dozen people suffered injuries after a fire broke out in an underground line of an oil refinery in Korangi’s Mehran Town on the night between Monday and Tuesday.

Four nearby houses, a car and an excavator were also damaged in the blaze. Residents were evacuated from their homes. The injured were taken to the burns ward of Civil Hospital and Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.