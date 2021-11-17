Woman’s family, ex-fiancé named in couple attack FIR

A day after a couple was attacked in broad daylight on Sharea Faisal, police on Tuesday registered a case against the woman’s family and former fiancé under sections of murder and attempted murder.

The case was registered at the Ferozabad police station on the complaint of Naseer Ahmed, whose brother Waseem was killed, while his sister-in-law Kauser, he himself and a driver were wounded in the incident.

He named Abdul Aziz, Azeem, Hameed, Amin, the woman’s ex-fiancé Nasir and two others in the FIR. The complainant in his recorded statement said the suspects nominated in the FIR were travelling in a car and on a motorbike, adding that they attacked the victims’ car while they were returning from the Sindh High Court.

He said that the suspects had also been at the court, where the deceased and others had apologised to Kauser’s family over getting married some three months ago of their own free will.

Police said the suspects had used 30-bore pistols in the attack, adding that Kauser’s family had registered a case against the couple in Hyderabad over getting married of their own free will.

The husband was an electrician, and the couple had been staying in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed after getting married. The man’s family took his body with them to Larkana for his burial.