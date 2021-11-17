Fawad apologises to ECP over remarks

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday tendered an apology to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for levelling extremely serious charges against it and the chief election commissioner.

In this connection, he appeared before a two-member bench of the Election Commission here and contended that he himself was a lawyer and did not want to be entangled in a cycle of notices and replies. He pleaded the bench to wind up the proceedings.

Fawad also explained that being the information minister, he was the mouthpiece of the government. “At times, I say things but the words uttered are not my own. Personally, I respect the CEC and I have not abused anyone. I am sorry. I apologise for my words,” he said.

At this, the Election Commission bench asked the minister to submit a written apology. Meanwhile, during the hearing on the notice issued to another Federal Minister and PTI Senator Azam Swati, his junior counsel told the bench that the reply to the notice will be submitted on Wednesday. He explained that Swati could not appear for the hearing as he was busy in the Senate and, therefore, he sought exemption from personal appearance.

At this, the ECP bench warned that charges would be framed on the next hearing whether a reply was submitted or not and adjourned the hearing till December 3. The controversy erupted on September 10 when Railways Minister Azam Swati accused the ECP of receiving bribes and said such institutions should be set on fire. The allegation was levelled during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs before voting on two key election-related bills after the ECP raised objections over the proposed internet voting for the overseas Pakistanis.

Later, on the same evening, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain accused the ECP of becoming the opposition’s headquarters and alleged that the chief election commissioner (CEC) was acting as a mouthpiece of the opposition.