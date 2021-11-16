‘Recruitment on permanent basis to be done in accordance with new pension rules’

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said that the finance department was introducing digital funding mechanism for uninterrupted disbursement of funds to short-term completed schemes. Under the system, all short term completed schemes included in the annual development programme can be funded immediately within a period of one year. Funds will be provided on priority basis for sewerage, clean water supply and communication and works schemes.
The minister while presiding over 67th meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development held at the Chief Minister's House Monday said the recruitment on permanent basis will be done in accordance with new pension rules.
The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary Punjab, Chairman Planning and Development Board and Secretary Finance and secretaries of all departments concerned. More than 35 recommendations were made by various departments in the meeting.
