Gill tells Shehbaz: ‘You can’t get theft, money-laundering stains out’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday said that PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif would not be able to get theft, money-laundering and corruption stains out through cheap political tactics.

In response to the statement of the Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, he said incompetent league always needed propaganda to stay in the news. He said: “Chhotay Mian [Younger Mian] deserved Oscar Award over his ‘dramabazi’ [dramatisation] and showmanship”.

He said moral character of Shehbaz could be judged from the fact that he used to dictate judgments to Justice Abdul Qayyum on phone. Gill said the nation had no hope of truth from such certified liars. “Once again, Time has come again to say ‘Mujay Kiyun Nikla?’ [Why I was expelled?],” he added.