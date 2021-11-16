30 held for drug peddling

ABBOTTABAD: Police have arrested 30 persons and recovered various kinds of drugs during the last 10 days in the district.
The police said that on the directives of DPO Zahoor Afridi, Narcotics Eradication Team conducted raids in Abbottabad, Havelian and in Galiyat following tip-offs. The team recovered 3kg “ice”, 6.680kg heroin, 31kg charas, and 176 bottles of liquor.
