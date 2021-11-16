Parliament’s joint session tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affair Dr Babar Awan on Monday said that joint session of Parliament would be held on November 17 (Wednesday) at 12:00 pm.

Speaking here in National Assembly, he said the government is ready to consider suggestions of the opposition and its member may sit with them before the joint session. If no suggestion is made by the opposition on legislative proposals, it should vote in favour of these bills, he added.

Babar Awan quoted articles of the Constitution and said that sub-judice matters should not considered in the Parliament. He cited Article 68 of the Constitution which says "No discussion shall take place in Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) with respect to the conduct of any judge of the Supreme Court or of a high court in the discharge of his duties".

To a matter raised by the parliamentary leader of MMAP Asad Mahmood, Babar Awan said that recommendations of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) should be discussed in the House and date to be fixed for debate on it.

He also asked the opposition to join the House Business Advisery Committee to set the agenda for discussion in the House. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said a joint sitting of the Parliament was being summoned for Wednesday afternoon.

Fawad said the ruling coalition partners had a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here and they welcomed the chief justice's suo moto notice of the matter. On this occasion, the PM allayed their reservations and all the allies expressed their confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill were also present on the occasion. He added that members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) allied parties had met Prime Minister Imran Khan. Leaders of all allied parties including GDA, MQM, PMLQ and Balochistan Awami Party were present in the meeting. Allies' objections were heard in detail and removed during the meeting. “All allies have expressed their full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan and the leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. It has been decided that a joint sitting of the Parliament will be convened on Wednesday at 2pm,” he said.