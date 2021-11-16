Sharif companies CFO granted bail in assets, money-laundering case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday granted post-arrest bail to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Sharif Group of Companies Muhammad Usman, an accused in assets beyond means and money-laundering scam.

The accountability court judge Naseem Ahmad Virk granted bail on submission of surety bonds worth Rs.10 million. As per NAB claims, the accused CFO aided and abetted by managing a network for laundering funds disproportionate to the known sources of income of co-accused persons Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Suleman Shehbaz and other family members. Prosecutor informed that the accused Muhammad Usman joined Sharif Group of Companies in 2005 as General Manager (M/s Ramzan Sugar Mills Ltd.). The prosecutor further alleged that the accused Muhammad Usman, on the instructions of co-accused Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz, was handling an organized system of money-laundering. Moreover, he was involved in layering unexplained funds of accused Shehbaz Sharif and his co-accused family members by operating proxy bank account held in the name of different employees.