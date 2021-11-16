Two die of electrocution

SUKKUR: Two young men on Monday were electrocuted when they accidently came into contact with the 11,000 kv electric wires in two different incidents in Nawabshah and Shikarpur.

Reports said an 11,000 kv wire suddenly fell on a youth, identified as Liaquat Rustamani, who was on his way home in village Sarang Rustamani in Mehrabpur on his bike that burnt him and his bike on the spot. The parents of the victim protested against the HESCO authorities, blaming them for criminal negligence that caused the life of a young man. They demanded to register an FIR against the HESCO Nawabshah officials. Meanwhile, CEO SEPCO had taken a notice of the incident and suspended line superintendent and a lineman, while he ordered the executive engineer HESCO Nawabshah to investigate the case. Also, a youth, identified as Yar Muhammad Banglani, came into contact with an 11000 kv wire that passed through his house in Khanpur of district Shikarpur. He died immediately.