Two die of electrocution

SUKKUR: Two young men on Monday were electrocuted when they accidently came into contact with the 11,000 kv electric wires in two different incidents in Nawabshah and Shikarpur.
Reports said an 11,000 kv wire suddenly fell on a youth, identified as Liaquat Rustamani, who was on his way home in village Sarang Rustamani in Mehrabpur on his bike that burnt him and his bike on the spot. The parents of the victim protested against the HESCO authorities, blaming them for criminal negligence that caused the life of a young man. They demanded to register an FIR against the HESCO Nawabshah officials. Meanwhile, CEO SEPCO had taken a notice of the incident and suspended line superintendent and a lineman, while he ordered the executive engineer HESCO Nawabshah to investigate the case. Also, a youth, identified as Yar Muhammad Banglani, came into contact with an 11000 kv wire that passed through his house in Khanpur of district Shikarpur. He died immediately.
LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said that the finance department was introducing digital funding...
ISLAMABAD: More than three people were dead and about seven wounded critically on the Islamabad Expressway when three...
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday said that PMLN...
ABBOTTABAD: Police have arrested 30 persons and recovered various kinds of drugs during the last 10 days in the...
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affair Dr Babar Awan on Monday said that joint session of...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday disposed of a petition against a ban on the imports of Sheesha flavour after...