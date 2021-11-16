People die of hunger, PPP-led Sindh govt beats trumpet

SUKKUR: While the PPP-led Sindh government has repeatedly been beating the trumpets of a successful regime, another three people, including a woman, committed suicide in different parts of the province.

Reports said a boy, identified as Farooq Ahmed Abbasi, committed suicide over his prolonged unemployment in Bhains Colony in Larkana. The police shifted the body to a local hospital. In another incident of similar nature, a woman, Salma, w/o Murad Khoso, committed suicide, jumping into a well in the Kaloi area of district Tharparkar due to extreme poverty. The residents brought the body out, while the parents of the deceased told the police that she had committed suicide over the poverty issue. Reports said a man, Veerjy Kolhi, committed suicide over poverty issue in Tando Ghulam Ali.