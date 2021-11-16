People die of hunger, PPP-led Sindh govt beats trumpet

SUKKUR: While the PPP-led Sindh government has repeatedly been beating the trumpets of a successful regime, another three people, including a woman, committed suicide in different parts of the province.
Reports said a boy, identified as Farooq Ahmed Abbasi, committed suicide over his prolonged unemployment in Bhains Colony in Larkana. The police shifted the body to a local hospital. In another incident of similar nature, a woman, Salma, w/o Murad Khoso, committed suicide, jumping into a well in the Kaloi area of district Tharparkar due to extreme poverty. The residents brought the body out, while the parents of the deceased told the police that she had committed suicide over the poverty issue. Reports said a man, Veerjy Kolhi, committed suicide over poverty issue in Tando Ghulam Ali.
LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said that the finance department was introducing digital funding...
ISLAMABAD: More than three people were dead and about seven wounded critically on the Islamabad Expressway when three...
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday said that PMLN...
ABBOTTABAD: Police have arrested 30 persons and recovered various kinds of drugs during the last 10 days in the...
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affair Dr Babar Awan on Monday said that joint session of...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday disposed of a petition against a ban on the imports of Sheesha flavour after...