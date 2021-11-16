 
November 16, 2021
National

17 die in Punjab accidents

November 16, 2021

LAHORE: Around 17 people died, whereas 1,266 were injured in 1,185 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 757 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 509 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.