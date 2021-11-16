Chinniot mining caseCourt seeks NAB reply by Nov 22 on acquittal pleas

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday gave the last chance to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit a reply on acquittal applications of the accused in the Chinniot mining case until November 22.

The court directed NAB to submit its reply on the next hearing otherwise court will decide the matter without considering NAB’s stance. The NAB had filed a reference against former Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Muhammad Sibtain Khan along with eight others accused of illegally granting a multi-billion contract to M/s Earth Resource (Pvt) Ltd (ERPL) with alleged abetment and connivance of the management of Punjab Mineral Development Corporation (PUNJMIN) for leasing rights of iron ore deposits located at Rajoa and Chinniot areas.

According to details, NAB Lahore’s Combined Investigation Team had launched a probe into the alleged lopsided agreement after being referred by the Lahore High Court that a mining agreement between M/s ERPL and PUNJMIN’s management for mining iron ore deposits comprising 500 metric tonnes located in Rajoa and Chinniot areas of Punjab. Moreover, the agreement was executed without a competitive bidding process, public policy and rules.