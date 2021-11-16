Chinniot mining caseCourt seeks NAB reply by Nov 22 on acquittal pleas

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday gave the last chance to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit a reply on acquittal applications of the accused in the Chinniot mining case until November 22.
The court directed NAB to submit its reply on the next hearing otherwise court will decide the matter without considering NAB’s stance. The NAB had filed a reference against former Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Muhammad Sibtain Khan along with eight others accused of illegally granting a multi-billion contract to M/s Earth Resource (Pvt) Ltd (ERPL) with alleged abetment and connivance of the management of Punjab Mineral Development Corporation (PUNJMIN) for leasing rights of iron ore deposits located at Rajoa and Chinniot areas.
According to details, NAB Lahore’s Combined Investigation Team had launched a probe into the alleged lopsided agreement after being referred by the Lahore High Court that a mining agreement between M/s ERPL and PUNJMIN’s management for mining iron ore deposits comprising 500 metric tonnes located in Rajoa and Chinniot areas of Punjab. Moreover, the agreement was executed without a competitive bidding process, public policy and rules.
LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said that the finance department was introducing digital funding...
ISLAMABAD: More than three people were dead and about seven wounded critically on the Islamabad Expressway when three...
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday said that PMLN...
ABBOTTABAD: Police have arrested 30 persons and recovered various kinds of drugs during the last 10 days in the...
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affair Dr Babar Awan on Monday said that joint session of...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday disposed of a petition against a ban on the imports of Sheesha flavour after...